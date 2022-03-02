YouTube
    PM Modi to chair high-level meeting on Ukraine issue tonight

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a high-level meeting on Wednesday night on the Ukraine crisis as India steps up its efforts to evacuate its citizens, mostly students, from the country under attack from Russia.

    Modi has held a series of meetings since Sunday to spearhead India's efforts to safely bring back its nationals, asserting that this is his government's top priority. Earlier in the day, the Indian embassy in Ukraine asked all Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately to safe zones or further westwards.

    The external affairs ministry has assured that every Indian citizen will be brought back from Ukraine. PTI

    Read more about:

    narendra modi russia ukraine war

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 20:55 [IST]
