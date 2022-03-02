It’s not my birthday today, says Channi after getting PM Modi’s greeting

In case with European Council chief, PM Modi appeals for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine

PM Modi expected to campaign for BJP candidates in Varanasi on March 4, 5

PM Modi to chair high-level meeting on Ukraine issue tonight

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a high-level meeting on Wednesday night on the Ukraine crisis as India steps up its efforts to evacuate its citizens, mostly students, from the country under attack from Russia.

Modi has held a series of meetings since Sunday to spearhead India's efforts to safely bring back its nationals, asserting that this is his government's top priority. Earlier in the day, the Indian embassy in Ukraine asked all Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately to safe zones or further westwards.

The external affairs ministry has assured that every Indian citizen will be brought back from Ukraine. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 20:55 [IST]