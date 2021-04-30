PM Modi instructs officials to work closely with state govts to start oxygen plants at earliest

PM Modi to chair council of ministers meeting today; COVID situation to be discussed

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 29: Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Friday to discuss the prevailing situation in the country, sources said.

The meeting, to be held virtually on Friday morning, could also be attended by some top government officials besides Union ministers, they said.

This will be the first meeting of the council of ministers in the aftermath of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sources said.

They said during the meeting the ongoing vaccination drive, which has now been opened for those in the 18-45 age group, could be discussed along with a presentation.

Follow all COVID-19 protocols while voting: PM Modi

In the meeting, ministers could be asked reach out to people to look into their issues, the sources said.

Prime Minister Modi has held several rounds of meetings with chief ministers and top government officials to deliberate on the COVID-19 situation.

He has also been holding meetings with pharma industry leaders, oxygen suppliers, heads of the three armed forces and other dignitaries to discuss how to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.