Blessings of 130 cr people with you: PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in J&K’s Nowshera

J&K: PM Modi pays tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty, at Nowshera

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Nov 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty, in the forward area of the Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Thursday, keeping up with his practice of spending the festival with Army personnel.

The border region in the union territory has recently witnessed encounters between the Army and terrorists. Official sources shared photographs of the prime minister at an Army post in Nowshera.

Early morning today, when PM Modi left for Nowshera, J&K, minimal security arrangements and no traffic restrictions were in place on the route in Delhi.

Last year, PM Modi had travelled to the Longewala border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali. He had lit diyas with jawans during the celebrations. The prime minister has made it a tradition to celebrate his Diwali with soldiers since taking the office in 2014.

During his visit to Jaisalmer last year, PM Modi had said, "When I went to Siachen during my first year as Prime Minister in 2014, people were surprised. But today, everyone knows my emotions and feelings. Being among the soldiers is being among my family. Today, I am here to celebrate Diwali with my family."

He had further stated, "Whether you live on the snowy hills or in the desert, my Diwali is completed by coming between you. I see the beauty of your faces, see the happiness on your face, then I am doubly happy".

His visit to the union territory comes in the backdrop of a spike in violence against the civilians and security forces' encounter with terrorists which claimed the lives of the soldiers.

In 2019, Modi had travelled to the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district as well to mark the festival of lights.

Meanwhile, Army Chief General MM Naravane arrived on a two-day visit to Jammu to review the security situation and operational preparedness.