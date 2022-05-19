PM Modi to attend Quad Summit in Tokyo on May 24: MEA

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, May 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Quad Summit on May 24 in Tokyo, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

"This would be the 4th Summit of Quad leaders. Bilateral meetings with Japanese counterpart and bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden to take place on May 24," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

During the visit, PM Modi will participate in a business event with Japanese business leaders. He will also address and interact with the Indian community in Japan, he added.

He further stated, "We attach a lot of importance to the Quad. We have been keen to showcase what the Quad can do together and what it stands for. We will discuss contemporary issues and other issues of importance: MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

PM Narendra Modi is also likely to have a bilateral meeting with Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison.