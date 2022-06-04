Singer KK demise: From PM Modi to Akshay Kumar, celebs, politicians mourn his death

PM Modi to visit UP on June 3, will attend ground breaking ceremonies of projects worth Rs 80,000 crore

Hard hitting, calling out hypocricy, standing our ground: How foreign policy evolved under PM Modi

PM Modi to attend programme on ‘Save Soil Movement’ on June 5

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a programme on 'Save Soil Movement' at Vigyan Bhawan on Sunday at 11 AM on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The Prime Minister will also address the gathering during the programme.

'Save Soil Movement' is a global movement to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve soil.

The movement was started by Sadhguru in March this year, who embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey passing through 27 countries. 5th June marks the 75th day of the 100-day journey.

Prime Minister's participation in the programme will be reflective of the shared concerns and commitment towards improving the health of soil in the country.

Know all about Narendra Modi