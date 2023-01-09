PM Modi to attend Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, to inaugurate PBD convention today

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the ongoing Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Monday. The event is held in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

"Looking forward to being in the vibrant city of Indore tomorrow, 9th January to mark Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. This is a great opportunity to deepen the connect with our diaspora, which has distinguished itself globally," Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Sunday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the PBD convention on Monday. Cooperative Republic of Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali will be the chief guest and Republic of Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi will be the special guest of honour.

A commemorative postal stamp 'Surakshit Jaayen, Prashikshit Jaayen' will be released to underline the importance of safe, legal, orderly and skilled migration.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the first-ever digital PBD exhibition on the theme "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - Contribution of Diaspora in Indian Freedom Struggle" to highlight the contribution of the diaspora freedom fighters in India's Independence, an official said.

In view of India's ongoing Presidency of the G20, a special town hall will also be organised on Monday.

The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

The PBD convention will have five thematic plenary sessions.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated on January 9 to mark the arrival of Mahatma Gandhi in Mumbai from South Africa on that day in 1915. Since 2015, the convention is being organised every two years to mark the contribution of overseas Indian community to the development of the nation. However, is being organised in person after a gap of four years, the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Centre is organising the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in partnership with the Madhya Pradesh government.

On Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2023 and preside over the valedictory session.

On Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has praised Indian youths for connecting India to the world. He said that whether it is start-ups or sports, whether it is technology usage or tourism, the energies of young India are increasingly visible. This is what has led India to define the theme for this year's Youth PBD.

"The younger generations are also very much in the forefront of connecting India to the world. They do so not only through their activities at home but by studying, working and traveling abroad. Our endeavor is therefore to maximize support for them and to ensure that they realize the benefits and achievements that are due to them. We strive to create a better global workplace, a more secure traveling experience and a non-discriminatory treatment abroad.