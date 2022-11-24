YouTube
    PM Modi to attend Lachit Barphukan’s 400th birth anniversary celebrations

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the closing ceremony of the year long celebrations of 400th Birth Anniversary of Lachit Barphukan tomorrow at 11 am in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

    It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to honour the unsung heroes in a befitting manner.

    PM Modi to attend Lachit Barphukan's 400th birth anniversary celebrations
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    In line with this, the country is celebrating 2022 as the 400th birth anniversary year of Lachit Barphukan. The celebrations were inaugurated in February this year by the then President of India, Ram Nath Kovind in Guwahati.

    Lachit Barphukan: The leader from Assam who fought Mughals and refused to give up even when everyone else did

    Lachit Barphukan (24th November, 1622 - 25th April, 1672) was the famous General of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals and successfully halted the ever expanding ambitions of the Mughals under Aurangzeb.

    Lachit Barphukan inspired the Assamese soldiers in the Battle of Saraighat fought in 1671, and delivered a crushing and humiliating defeat on the Mughals.

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    The heroic fight of Lachit Barphukan and his army remains one of the most inspiring military feats of resistance in the history of our country.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 12:55 [IST]
    X