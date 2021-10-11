PM Modi to attend G20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit on Afghanistan tomorrow

PM Modi should express grief in Parliament over death of farmers during agri-law protests: Rakesh Tikait

New Delhi, Oct 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the "Extraordinary Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit" on Tuesday to discuss economic condition of Afghanistan.

"At the invitation of the Italian Presidency of the G20, PM Narendra Modi will participate in the upcoming G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit on Afghanistan on 12 October in virtual format," the MEA said.

The agenda of the meeting will include a discussion on response to humanitarian needs and access to basic services and livelihood; security and the fight against terrorism; and mobility, migration and human rights.

The extraordinary G20 meeting will take place a few weeks before the summit of the leaders scheduled in Rome for Oct. 30-31.

PM Modi had earlier participated in the SCO - CSTO outreach Summit on Afghanistan. External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar, participated in the meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The G20 comprises twenty of the world's major economies and is an important platform to help build international consensus and facilitate a coordinated approach between multilateral organizations, including the UN and its agencies, and global and regional actors to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.