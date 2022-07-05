For Quick Alerts
PM Modi to attend 50th anniversary celebrations of Agradoot Group
India
New Delhi, July 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Agradoot group of newspapers tomorrow at 4:30 pm via video conferencing.
According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the chief patron of Agradoot's Golden jubilee celebration committee, will also be present on the occasion.
Agradoot was started as an Assamese bi-weekly. It was established by Kanak Sen Deka, senior journalist of Assam. In 1995, Dainik Agradoot, a daily newspaper, was started and it has developed as a trusted and influential voice of Assam. It is published simultaneously from Guwahati, Jorhat and Tezpur.
Dainik Agradoot has its headquarters at Dispur, Guwahati.
