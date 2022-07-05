PM Modi's security breached as black balloons released near his chopper in AP; 4 Cong workers held

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 1,800 cr in Varanasi

Fact Check: Liquor was not served at PM Modi’s rally in Hyderabad

PM Modi to attend 50th anniversary celebrations of Agradoot Group

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Agradoot group of newspapers tomorrow at 4:30 pm via video conferencing.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the chief patron of Agradoot's Golden jubilee celebration committee, will also be present on the occasion.

Agradoot was started as an Assamese bi-weekly. It was established by Kanak Sen Deka, senior journalist of Assam. In 1995, Dainik Agradoot, a daily newspaper, was started and it has developed as a trusted and influential voice of Assam. It is published simultaneously from Guwahati, Jorhat and Tezpur.

Dainik Agradoot has its headquarters at Dispur, Guwahati.