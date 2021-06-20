PM Modi to address Yoga Day event at 6:30 am

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Seventh International Yoga Day at 6.30 am on Monday. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the lead event of the International Yoga Day, 2021 will be virtual and will be telecast on all Doordarshan channels.

Minister of State for Ayush Kiren Rijiju will address the event, followed by a live yoga demonstration by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga.

The event will be further followed by messages from 15 spiritual leaders and Yoga Gurus namely: Gurudev Sri Ravishankar, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Dr HR Nagendra, Kamlesh Patel, Dr Veerendra Hegde, Dr Hamsaji Jayadeva, OP Tiwari, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Dr Chinmay Pandey, Muni Shri Sagar Maharaj, Swami Bharat Bhushan, Dr Vishwas Mandalik, Sister BK Shivani, S Sridharan, and Antoinette Rozi.

The theme for this year's International Yoga Day is 'Yoga for Well-Being' and how the practice of yoga can promote the holistic health of every individual.

Story first published: Sunday, June 20, 2021, 17:49 [IST]