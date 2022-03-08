PM Modi to address seminar at women saint’s camp at Dhordo in Kutch today

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a seminar on International Women's Day, at women saint's camp at Dhordo in Kutch at 6 PM this evening through video conferencing.

    The Seminar is being organized to recognise the role of women saints in the society and their contribution towards women empowerment. Over 500 women saints will attend the Seminar in Dhordo.

    The seminar will include sessions on culture, religion, female upliftment, security, social status and role of women in India culture. The welfare schemes of central and state governments benefiting women along with achievements of women will also be discussed.

    The seminar will also witness participation of Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 12:32 [IST]
