    PM Modi to address rallies in poll bound, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry

    New Delhi, Mar 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in the poll bound states of Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

    The schedule released by the BJP says the PM's rallies would start in Kerala where he will address a public meeting in Palakkad at 11 am.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The PM would also address a rally in Puducherry to seek support for the NDA in the union territory for the April 6 Assembly elections.

    This is the Prime Minister's second visit to Puducherry to campaign for the NDA candidates after having addressed a poll rally here on February 25 after unveiling several centrally sponsored development projects that day.

    He will speak at the rally to be held at the AFT Thidal here, BJP sources said.

    The AINRC, which heads the NDA here, is contesting from 16 of the total 30 constituencies, while BJP is seeking election from nine seats and the AIADMK from five.

    AINRC leader and former Chief Minister N Rangasamy is seeking election from two segments-Thattanchavady and Yanam.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 8:22 [IST]
