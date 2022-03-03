PM Modi to address post-budget Webinar on 'Make in India for the World'

New Delhi, Mar 03: In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a global hub for manufacturing, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT under Ministry of Commerce and Industry is organizing a Post Budget Webinar on Make in India for the World today.

Carrying forward the themes of the Union Budget 2022, with a focus on Ease of Doing Business 2.0, implementation of all-inclusive technology-led industrial development, skilling, and employment, among other things, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special address to all participants on the vision of Make in India for the World, its convergence with Union Budget 2022 and the expectations from the Webinar. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will be delivering the concluding remarks for the event. Senior officials of Central and State Governments and senior Industry leaders will also participate in the event.

The Union Budget 2022 has laid down a roadmap for India@100 with manufacturing as one of the key drivers of growth and employment generation. The webinar will include discussions on a paradigm shift in manufacturing in India, realizing the trillion-dollar goal in Exports, and also on MSMEs as a growth engine for the economy.

The objective of the webinar is to sustain momentum of Union Budget 2022 by synergizing efforts with all stakeholders on various initiatives taken for boosting manufacturing, increasing exports, and strengthening the MSMEs. By leveraging stakeholders' expertise and experience, an Action Plan for the Industry's way forward and monitoring framework for effective implementation of growth reforms in areas of manufacturing, exports and MSMEs will be finalized.

Following the opening session, the participants will break out into three consecutive sessions covering Paradigm shift in manufacturing in India @ 100, Charting out the strategy for Realizing India's Trillion Dollar Goal in Exports and Exploring how the MSMEs will act as the Growth Engine for Indian Economy.

DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry will be leading the session on "Paradigm Shift in Manufacturing in India @ 100" to deliberate on the growth strategy for Industry 4.0, Auto and Auto Components, Telecom, Steel, Pharma, and Medical Devices, Textiles and Drones.

The second session on "Realizing India's Trillion Dollar Goal in Export" will be led by Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry. This session will focus on ways to realize India's larger goal of achieving the Trillion Dollar mark for exports and will cover focus sectors of Electronics, Agriculture & Food Processing, Textiles, Additive Manufacturing, Robotics.

The third session led by Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, is titled "MSMEs as the Growth Engine for Indian Economy". MSME is the backbone for realizing the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative. For this session, the focus sectors that have been identified are Furniture, Leather & Footwear, Gems & Jewelry, Textiles, Food Processing.

The closing session will witness the Presentation of Action Plans, outcomes, and the way forward.

Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 9:31 [IST]