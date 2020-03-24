  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to address nation at 8 today on vital aspects of COVID-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm today. The address would be relating to the menace of COVID-19, the PM has said.

    In a tweet, the PM said, " will address the nation at 8 pm today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19."

    Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi

    This is the second address by the PM in the past one week. During the previous address, the PM spoke about social distancing. He also had urged the public to observe a Janta curfew on Sunday. The PM also urged the people to come out on their balconies at 5 pm on Sunday and clap in appreciation of the medical staff.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 11:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X