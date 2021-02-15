YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to address NASSCOM event on Feb 17

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) on Wednesday via video conferencing.

    PM Modi to address NASSCOM event on Feb 17

    The 29th edition of NTLF is being organised from February 17 to 19 and it is the flagship event of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), the PMO noted.

    Imran Khan's PTI extends support to Disha Ravi, joins Opposition to slam Modi goverment

    The theme of this year's event is ''Shaping the future towards a better normal''.

    The event will host 1,600 participants from more than 30 countries and over 30 products will be showcased during the three-days of talks.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Monday, February 15, 2021, 17:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X