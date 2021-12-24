Mamata Banerjee upset after not being allowed to speak during PM’s meet

Fact check: Was there anti-Modi sloganeering during his Varanasi visit?

Cow is mother, sacred to us: PM Modi in Varanasi

PM Modi to address Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Kutch, Gujarat on 25 December 2021, at around 12:30 PM , via video conferencing.

Every year from 23rd December to 25th December, Sikh Sangat of Gujarat celebrate the Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib. Guru Nanak Dev ji had stayed at Lakhpat during the course of his travels. Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib has his relics including wooden footwear and palkhi (cradle) as well as manuscripts and markings scripts of Gurmukhi.

The Gurudwara had suffered damages during the 2001 earthquake. The then Gujarat Chief Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, had undertaken urgent efforts to ensure repair of the damages.

Know all about Narendra Modi

This step showed the deep reverence of the Prime Minister for the faith, as also reflected in multiple recent endeavours, including the celebrations of 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, 350th Parkash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 24, 2021, 11:52 [IST]