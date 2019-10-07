PM Modi to address four poll rallies in Haryana

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Chandigarh, Oct 6: With only two weeks to go for the Haryana Assembly polls, a galaxy of top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be campaigning in the state over the next few days.

Modi, who is the star campaigner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will be addressing four rallies across Haryana over two days. He will address the first rally in Ballabhgarh in Faridabad district on October 14, the BJP said in a statement.

PM Modi, Amit Shah to blaze campaign trail for Maharashtra assembly polls

On October 15, he will address three more rallies in Dadri, Thanesar and Hisar, the statement said. The BJP has fielded Commonwealth Games medallist Babita Phogat from Dadri. Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, party's working president J P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also address election meetings in the run-up to the polls.

On October 9, Shah will address rallies in Kaithal, Hisar, Bhiwani and Rohtak districts. On October 14, he will address rallies in Fatehabad, Panchkula, Karnal and Gurgaon, the statement said. Nadda will address four rallies on October 11 in Sirsa and Gurgaon. On the same day, Adityanath will also address election meetings in the state, it added.

The BJP has 48 members in the outgoing assembly. It has set a target of winning 75-plus seats in the 90-member House. Haryana will go to polls on October 21. Counting of votes will be held on October 24.