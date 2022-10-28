YouTube
    PM Modi bats for 'one nation, one police uniform'

    New Delhi, Oct 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the states to come together and develop a common uniform for the police force.

    Speaking at 'Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers' of states, he said the law and Order is states' responsibility but these are linked to the unity and integrity of the nation too. He said, "This will create job opportunities through mass manufacturing and build a common identity for the police."

    "Like we have taken the approach of implementing a One Nation-One Mobility Card, or One Nation-One Grid, likewise, we should come up with an approach to maintain one uniform for our police personnel," he added.

    The PM stated that the pace and acceleration of the growth of new India also brings a lot of competition and challenges. "We need to unite and address those challenges with 'Janbhagidari' and cooperative federalism.

    "This 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers in Surajkund is an excellent example of cooperative federalism. States can learn from each other, take inspiration from each other and work together for betterment of the country - this is sentiment of the Constitution and our duty towards our citizens," he added.

