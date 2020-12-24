The message Trump sent out by awarding PM Modi the Legion of Merit

PM Modi to address centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University today

New Delhi, Dec 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thrsday address the centenary celebrations of the Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan through video conferencing. According to reports, it is said that the West Bengal governor and the Union education minister will also be present during the ceremony.

Visva-Bharati is the oldest central university in the country and was founded by Rabindranath Tagore in 1921.

Tagore, a Nobel laureate, is one of the most revered icons from West Bengal, a state which will go to the assembly polls in the first half of the next year.

In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a Central University and an institution of national importance" by an Act of Parliament, the PMO noted.

The university followed the pedagogy devised by Tagore, though gradually it evolved in the format in which modern universities developed elsewhere.