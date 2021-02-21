For Quick Alerts
PM Modi to address a meeting of BJP's national functionaries today
New Delhi, Feb 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of BJP's national functionaries in New Delhi on Sunday. Ahead of today's meeting, BJP president JP Nadda chaired meetings of the party's national general secretaries and also general secretaries (organisation) of states.
The meeting, which will also be attended by state unit presidents, assumes significance as it comes amid fierce protests by a section of farmers in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh against the three new farm laws.