    PM Modi to address 82nd edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today at 11 am

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11am on Sunday. This will be the 82nd edition of the programme and will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

    PM Modi to address 82nd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today at 11 am

    The programme will also be available on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the information and broadcasting ministry, according to an official statement.

    Making the announcement, the Prime Minister tweeted earlier this week, "This month, the Mann Ki Baat programme will take place on the 24th. I invite you all to share your ideas for this month's episode."

    Story first published: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 9:06 [IST]
    X