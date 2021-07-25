YouTube
    Mann Ki Baat: Kargil war is such a symbol of valour, discipline of our armed forces, says PM

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 25: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation through 79th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today.

    PM Modi to address 79th edition of Mann Ki Baat at 11 am today

    On today's programme, the prime minister is likely to address the nation on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the Tokyo Olympics.

    11:13 AM, 25 Jul
    Come, on #AmritMahotsav, let us make a sacred Amrit resolve that country remains to be our highest faith; our topmost priority. We have to move forward with mantra #NationFirstAlwaysFirst
    11:13 AM, 25 Jul
    you must have noticed that year 2014 onwards, we often touch upon #Khadi in #MannkiBaat. It is only on account of your efforts that today, the sale of Khadi has risen manifold
    11:12 AM, 25 Jul
    Handloom is a major source of income. This is a sector that comprises lakhs of women, weavers and craftsmen. Even small efforts on your part will give rise to a new hope in weavers
    11:12 AM, 25 Jul
    NationalHandloomDay has a remarkable historic background. On this very day in 1905, the Swadeshi Andolan had begun
    11:12 AM, 25 Jul
    We can contribute to nation building even while performing our routine chores…such as Vocal For Local
    11:12 AM, 25 Jul
    Amrit Mahotsav is not a programme of any government; neither a programme of any political party… It is a programme of crores and crores of Indians…a bow to our freedom fighters by every independent and grateful Indian
    11:12 AM, 25 Jul
    For this, a website too has been created (https://rashtragaan.in) With the help of this website, you can render the National Anthem and record it, thereby getting connected with the campaign
    11:11 AM, 25 Jul
    A similar event is about to take place on 15th of August this time…this is an endeavour connected with the #NationalAnthem. It’s an effort on part of @MinOfCultureGoI to have maximum number of Indians sing the National Anthem together
    11:11 AM, 25 Jul
    During Amrit Mahotsav, on 14th of April, the Tricolour was once again hoisted at that very Moirang. Innumerable such freedom fighters and great men are being remembered by the country during Amrit Mahotsav
    11:11 AM, 25 Jul
    The tiny town of Moirang in Manipur was once a major base of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army
    11:11 AM, 25 Jul
    You may remember, to commemorate 75 years of Freedom, Amrit Mahotsav had commenced on the 12th of March from Bapu’s Sabarmati Ashram
    11:11 AM, 25 Jul
    this time on 15th of August, country is entering her 75th year of Independence. We are indeed very fortunate that we are witnessing 75 years of Freedom; a freedom that the country waited for, for centuries
    11:10 AM, 25 Jul
    All India Radio News @airnewsalerts · 7m Kargil war is one symbol of the bravery and patience on part of India’s Armed Forces which the whole world has watched. I wish you read the enthralling saga of Kargil…let us all bow to the brave hearts of Kargil
    11:10 AM, 25 Jul
    On social media, our Victory Punch Campaign for the support of Olympics sportspersons has begun. Do share your Victory Punch with your team
    11:10 AM, 25 Jul
    A few amazing pictures taken a couple of days ago, some memorable moments are still there in front of my eyes. Let us hence commence Mann Ki Baat this time, with those very moments.

    Earlier on June 27, during the 78th edition of Mann Ki Baat, Modi had said players taking part in the Tokyo Olympics have struggled to get to where they are and advised citizens to not pressurise the players knowingly or unknowingly.

    He had also said citizens should support the players with an open mind and encourage them. He also paid a tribute to the legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, who succumbed to COVID-19 on June 19.

