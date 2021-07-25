Mann Ki Baat: Kargil war is such a symbol of valour, discipline of our armed forces, says PM

It was Mann Ki Baat, not business: Jharkhand CM on PM Modi’s call to him

Mann Ki Baat: 'Our country accomplished an unprecedented feat by vaccinating over 7 mn people', says PM

India

New Delhi, July 25: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation through 79th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today.

On today's programme, the prime minister is likely to address the nation on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier on June 27, during the 78th edition of Mann Ki Baat, Modi had said players taking part in the Tokyo Olympics have struggled to get to where they are and advised citizens to not pressurise the players knowingly or unknowingly.

Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi, Sachin Tendulkar congradulates Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu

He had also said citizens should support the players with an open mind and encourage them. He also paid a tribute to the legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, who succumbed to COVID-19 on June 19.