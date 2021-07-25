Mann Ki Baat: Kargil war is such a symbol of valour, discipline of our armed forces, says PM

New Delhi, July 25: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation through 79th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today.
On today's programme, the prime minister is likely to address the nation on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the Tokyo Olympics.
11:13 AM, 25 Jul
Come, on #AmritMahotsav, let us make a sacred Amrit resolve that country remains to be our highest faith; our topmost priority. We have to move forward with mantra #NationFirstAlwaysFirst
11:13 AM, 25 Jul
you must have noticed that year 2014 onwards, we often touch upon #Khadi in #MannkiBaat. It is only on account of your efforts that today, the sale of Khadi has risen manifold
11:12 AM, 25 Jul
Handloom is a major source of income. This is a sector that comprises lakhs of women, weavers and craftsmen. Even small efforts on your part will give rise to a new hope in weavers
11:12 AM, 25 Jul
NationalHandloomDay has a remarkable historic background. On this very day in 1905, the Swadeshi Andolan had begun
11:12 AM, 25 Jul
We can contribute to nation building even while performing our routine chores…such as Vocal For Local
11:12 AM, 25 Jul
Amrit Mahotsav is not a programme of any government; neither a programme of any political party… It is a programme of crores and crores of Indians…a bow to our freedom fighters by every independent and grateful Indian
11:12 AM, 25 Jul
For this, a website too has been created (https://rashtragaan.in) With the help of this website, you can render the National Anthem and record it, thereby getting connected with the campaign
11:11 AM, 25 Jul
A similar event is about to take place on 15th of August this time…this is an endeavour connected with the #NationalAnthem. It’s an effort on part of
@MinOfCultureGoI
to have maximum number of Indians sing the National Anthem together
11:11 AM, 25 Jul
During Amrit Mahotsav, on 14th of April, the Tricolour was once again hoisted at that very Moirang. Innumerable such freedom fighters and great men are being remembered by the country during Amrit Mahotsav
11:11 AM, 25 Jul
The tiny town of Moirang in Manipur was once a major base of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army
11:11 AM, 25 Jul
You may remember, to commemorate 75 years of Freedom, Amrit Mahotsav had commenced on the 12th of March from Bapu’s Sabarmati Ashram
11:11 AM, 25 Jul
this time on 15th of August, country is entering her 75th year of Independence. We are indeed very fortunate that we are witnessing 75 years of Freedom; a freedom that the country waited for, for centuries
11:10 AM, 25 Jul
Kargil war is one symbol of the bravery and patience on part of India’s Armed Forces which the whole world has watched.
I wish you read the enthralling saga of Kargil…let us all bow to the brave hearts of Kargil
11:10 AM, 25 Jul
On social media, our Victory Punch Campaign for the support of Olympics sportspersons has begun. Do share your Victory Punch with your team
11:10 AM, 25 Jul
Earlier on June 27, during the 78th edition of Mann Ki Baat, Modi had said players taking part in the Tokyo Olympics have struggled to get to where they are and advised citizens to not pressurise the players knowingly or unknowingly.