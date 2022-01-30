PM Modi to address 30th NCW Foundation Day programme tomorrow

1 lakh new cadets have been prepared in border areas: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 30th National Commission for Women (NCW) Foundation Day programme on 31st January, 2022 at 4:30 PM via video conferencing.

The theme of the programme is 'She The Change Maker', aimed at celebrating the achievements of women in different fields.

The State Commissions for Women, Department of Women and Child Development in State Governments, University and College teaching faculty and students, voluntary organisations, women entrepreneurs and business associations will be a part of the event.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development will also be present on the occasion.

Story first published: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 14:17 [IST]