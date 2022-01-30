YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to address 30th NCW Foundation Day programme tomorrow

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 30th National Commission for Women (NCW) Foundation Day programme on 31st January, 2022 at 4:30 PM via video conferencing.

    PM Modi to address 30th NCW Foundation Day programme tomorrow

    The theme of the programme is 'She The Change Maker', aimed at celebrating the achievements of women in different fields.

    The State Commissions for Women, Department of Women and Child Development in State Governments, University and College teaching faculty and students, voluntary organisations, women entrepreneurs and business associations will be a part of the event.

    Union Minister for Women and Child Development will also be present on the occasion.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 14:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X