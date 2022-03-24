PM Modi, team of The Kashmir Files to attend Yogi’s swearing-in-ceremony

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the swearing in ceremony of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. The programme will be held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricketet Stadium on Friday.

    Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J P Nadda will also attend the meeting. Many stars including Akshay Kumar, Boney Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut have been invited for the programme. The team of the movie The Kashmir Files have also been invited for the event which will be held at 4 pm.

    20,000 chairs have been placed on the turf and the stadium will also have BJP workers from across UP and other parts of India. The main stage has a massive banner of PM Modi, Nadda, Shah, Yogi Adityanath and Rajnath Singh.

    The BJP retained UP by winning 255 of the 403 seats and secured a vote share of 41.29 per cent.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 15:07 [IST]
