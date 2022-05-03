PM Modi takes private tour of Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen's residence [Pics]

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, May 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen on the second day of his Europe trip.

"Walking the talk PM @narendramodi and @Statsmin PM Mette Frederiksen at Marienborg. The bonhomie between the two leaders mirrors the close ties between India and Denmark," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a tweet.

The pictures of PM Modi taking a private tour of the residence of his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen have now gone viral. The Indian Prime Minister reached the Danish capital for a one-day visit on Tuesday that will include several engagements including talks with leaders from Nordic countries.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Danish PM during the tour. "Conversations in Copenhagen aimed at boosting India-Denmark friendship. PM Frederiksen welcomed PM @narendramodi at Marienborg," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted. This visit started to Denmark shortly after concluding his Berlin visit on Tuesday.

During his visit to Denmark, Modi will meet Queen Margrethe II and attend the India-Denmark Business Roundtable where he will interact with the Indian community. Over 200 Danish companies in India are actively engaged in taking forward 'Make in India, Jal Jeevan Mission, Digital India and other key national missions. More than 60 Indian companies in Denmark, mainly in the IT sector, are further cementing bilateral business-to-business ties.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 17:21 [IST]