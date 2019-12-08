  • search
Trending Hyderabad Encounter Unnao Jharkhand
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi stresses on role of effective policing in ensuring that women feel safe, secure

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed on the role of effective policing in ensuring that women feel safe and secure.

    His remarks came against the backdrop of recent cases of crimes against women which has triggered a public outcry.

    Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi

    Addressing a DGP/IGP conference at Pune, the prime minister also said officials must at all times strive to improve the image of the police force to inspire confidence among all sections of society including women and children.

    A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi was of the view that technology provides an effective weapon to ensure proactive policing that factors in the feedback of the common man.

    Rape victim faces acid attack by 4 men for refusing to withdraw case in UP

    According to the statement, the prime minister recognised the pulls and pressures confronting police officers in their day-to-day discharge of duties.

    "However, he said whenever they are in doubt they should remember the ideals and the spirit with which they appeared for the civil services exams and continue to work in national interest, keeping in mind the welfare of the weakest and poorest sections of society," the statement said.

    Modi expressed his special interest for the development of the northeastern states which is critical for the government's Act East Policy and urged the DGPs of these states to make extra efforts to create a conducive environment for the development programmes.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi gang rape

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue