PM Modi stands in queue, casts his vote in Ahmedabad

India

oi-Prakash KL

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked all voters in Gujarat, especially women and young voters, to participate in the phase 2 of assembly elections and vote in large numbers.

New Delhi, Dec 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cast his vote in the second phase of assembly polls in Gujarat. He exercised his franchise at Nishan Public School, Ranip in Ahmedabad.

The Prime Minister greeted people on his way to the school ahead of casting his vote. At the polling booth, he stood in the queue waiting for his turn to vote.

PM Modi is a registered voter from Ranip area and had cast his vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and previous polls. The polling station falls under the Sabarmati Assembly constituency in Ahmedabad city.

Speaking to the reporters after casting his vote, the PM said, "The festival of democracy has been celebrated with great pomp by the people of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. I want to thank people of the country. I also want to congratulate Election Commission for conducting elections peacefully."

#WATCH | The festival of democracy has been celebrated with great pomp by the people of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. I want to thank people of the country. I also want to congratulate Election Commission for conducting elections peacefully: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/2KKjCq7W1D — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people of Gujarat to vote in large numbers in the second phase of the state's assembly polls. He will be casting his vote from Ahmedabad.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Urging all those who are voting in Phase 2 of the Gujarat elections, particularly the young voters and women voters to vote in large numbers. I will be casting my vote in Ahmedabad at around 9 AM."

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence, in Gandhinagar, seeking her blessings, day before casting his vote in the 2nd phase of Gujarat assembly elections.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people on his way to Nishan Public school, Ranip to cast his vote for Gujarat Assembly elections.#GujaratElections pic.twitter.com/vndeh2DWAX — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

He spent around 45 minutes with her before leaving for the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters "Kamalam'' in Gandhinagar where he was received by Amit Shah, state BJP president CR Paatil, and other senior leaders.

The Gujarat Assembly has a total of 182 seats. In the second phase, voting will be held in the remaining 93 seats, for which 833 candidates are in the fray from 61 political parties, including the BJP, Congress and the new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The nominees also include 285 independents, as per the state election body.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 51 of these seats, Congress 39, while three seats went to independent candidates. In central Gujarat, the BJP had bagged 37 seats, outnumbering the Congress which got 22. But in north Gujarat, the Congress had won 17 seats while the saffron party got 14.