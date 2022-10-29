'Views of fringe elements': India to Qatar on BJP leader's remarks on Prophet

If Qatar doesn’t do better on terror funding, it risks joining Pakistan in the Grey List

Qatar's food security crisis and what India is doing about it

PM Modi speaks to Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Qatar's Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as the two leaders agreed to jointly celebrate the 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2023.

Modi also conveyed him his best wishes for a successful football World Cup in Qatar.

Fact Check: Did Qatar government issue these guidelines for fans attending FIFA World Cup 2022

He tweeted, ''Was happy to speak with HH Amir @TamimBinHamad of Qatar. Thanked him for his gracious Diwali greetings, and conveyed best wishes for a successful @FIFAWorldCup in Qatar. We agreed to jointly celebrate 50 yrs of India-Qatar diplomatic relations in 2023.''

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 17:09 [IST]