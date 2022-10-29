For Quick Alerts
PM Modi speaks to Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
India
New Delhi, Oct 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Qatar's Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as the two leaders agreed to jointly celebrate the 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2023.
Modi also conveyed him his best wishes for a successful football World Cup in Qatar.
He tweeted, ''Was happy to speak with HH Amir @TamimBinHamad of Qatar. Thanked him for his gracious Diwali greetings, and conveyed best wishes for a successful @FIFAWorldCup in Qatar. We agreed to jointly celebrate 50 yrs of India-Qatar diplomatic relations in 2023.''
Story first published: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 17:09 [IST]