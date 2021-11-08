'Moment of joy', says Mysuru sculptor of Shankaracharya statue unveiled by PM Modi

BJP not centred around any family, its values are 'sewa, sankalp, samarpan': PM Modi

PM Modi, Shah meet Advani at his residence to wish him on birthday

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other ministers paid a visit to senior leader LK Advani's residence to personally wish him on his 94th birthday.

The PM accompanied by Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, BJP National President JP Nadda, and others met LK Advani at his residence. Modi presented a flower bouquet during his visit.

Before meeting him in person, Narendra Modi greeted KL Advani on Twitter. He wrote, "Birthday greetings to respected Advani Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life. The nation remains indebted to him for his numerous efforts towards empowering people and enhancing our cultural pride. He is also widely respected for his scholarly pursuits and rich intellect."

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president meet veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence to wish him on his birthday.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/civwpZ1Ybo — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

Amit Shah wished long life for the former Union Home Minister while praising his contribution in taking the ideology of the organization to the people.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed Advani as an inspiration and guide, and said he is counted among those most respected leaders whose scholarship, foresight and intellect are acknowledged by everyone.

Delhi: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani's birthday being celebrated at his residence today.



PM Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda also present. pic.twitter.com/Rw9B1FS1yO — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

BJP president J P Nadda praised the veteran leader for taking the party to the masses and paying a key role in the country's development. Wishing him a long and healthy life, he said the nonagenarian leader was an inspiration to crores of party workers.

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda meet veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence to wish him on his birthday.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/PZrDwuhMpj — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

LK Advani is credited as the principal architect of the BJP's rise as a major national political party in the country. His Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the late 80s helped the party emerge as an alternative to Congress after crafting and shaping the Hindutva politics, and spearheading the party and its forerunner Jana Sangh for decades along with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.