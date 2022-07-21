PM Modi to interact with Indian Contingent bound for Commonwealth Games 2022 on July 20

PM Modi, senior ministers to meet Draupadi Murmu after her expected win

New Delhi, July 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, some senior members of his Cabinet and BJP chief J P Nadda are likely to meet NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu on Thursday evening following her expected victory in the poll.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal will also be meeting to congratulate her, sources said.

Modi is the Leader of the House in Lok Sabha.

Murmu has raced ahead of her rival Yashwant Sinha, the joint candidate of the Opposition, in the counting.

Celebration starts early in Draupadi Murmu's ancestral village

BJP units across the country are likely to celebrate following her win. With Murmu set to be the first President from the Schedules Tribes, they will also be focussing on tribal villages to celebrate her election in the coming days.

Nadda is also likely hold a meeting of party leaders, including its chief ministers from different states, on Sunday ahead of her oath-taking ceremony on July 25, sources said.

