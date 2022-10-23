PM Modi's ‘special mention’ to Virat Kohli after India beat Pakistan in T20

Virat-Anushka reveal name of their daughter

New Delhi, Oct 23: Virat Kohli showed great resolve to guide Team India to a historic 4-wicket win in a nerve-wracking last-over thriller in their T20 World Cup 2022 opening match on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to hail India's and Virat Kohli's impeccable performance against Pakistan.

"The India team bags a well fought victory! Congratulations for an outstanding performance today. A special mention to Virat Kohli for a spectacular innings in which he demonstrated remarkable tenacity. Best wishes for the games ahead," PM Modi tweeted.

The India team bags a well fought victory! Congratulations for an outstanding performance today. A special mention to @imVkohli for a spectacular innings in which he demonstrated remarkable tenacity. Best wishes for the games ahead. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 23, 2022

Lauding India's victory as heralding the Diwali festivities, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: "A perfect way to start the T20 World Cup. Deepawali begins. What a cracking innings by @imVKohli. Congratulations to the entire team."

A perfect way to start the T20 World Cup…Deepawali begins :)



What a cracking innings by @imVkohli.



Congratulations to the entire team. #ICCT20WorldCup2022 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 23, 2022

Virat Kohli stole the show with a sizzling knock as India clinched a nerve-wracking win over Pakistan in their World Cup opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The last over was action-packed as India secured a four-wicket victory on the very last ball, with an emotion Kohli's celebration touching everyone's hearts. The former skipper who hammered an unbeaten 82 off 53, picked up the player-of-the-match award.

India will next take on Netherlands on Thursday.