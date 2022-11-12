YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    PM Modi's one appeal to voters in Himachal today is 'to participate'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday requested voters across the state of Himachal Pradesh to participate in the Assembly polls today.

    Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Today is the polling day for all the assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh. I request all the voters of Devbhoomi to participate with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy and create a new record of voting. My special wishes to all the youth of the state who voted for the first time on this occasion."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    More than 55 lakh voters will decide the fate of 412 candidates in the fray for 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh as the hill state is all set for polling to elect a new government in the Assembly elections today. The voting began at 8 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m., with 7,884 polling stations spread across Himachal Pradesh.

    The ruling BJP is hoping for an encore on the back of its development agenda, while the opposition Congress is urging voters to go by the four-decade old tradition of voting out incumbents in Himachal Pradesh which goes to poll on Saturday.

    Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: Key constituencies and players to watch out forHimachal Pradesh elections 2022: Key constituencies and players to watch out for

    According to the Election Commission, a total of 55,92,828 electors of which 27,37,845 are women, 28,54,945 men and 38 were third-gender, will decide the faith of 412 candidates. This time, the representation of woman candidates is 24.

    The results of the 68-seat Assembly polls will be declared on December 8.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi voters himachal pradesh assembly elections 2022

    Story first published: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 8:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X