PM Modi's one appeal to voters in Himachal today is 'to participate'

New Delhi, Nov 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday requested voters across the state of Himachal Pradesh to participate in the Assembly polls today.

हिमाचल प्रदेश की सभी विधानसभा सीटों के लिए आज मतदान का दिन है। देवभूमि के समस्त मतदाताओं से मेरा निवेदन है कि वे लोकतंत्र के इस उत्सव में पूरे उत्साह के साथ भाग लें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। इस अवसर पर पहली बार वोट देने वाले राज्य के सभी युवाओं को मेरी विशेष शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2022

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Today is the polling day for all the assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh. I request all the voters of Devbhoomi to participate with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy and create a new record of voting. My special wishes to all the youth of the state who voted for the first time on this occasion."

More than 55 lakh voters will decide the fate of 412 candidates in the fray for 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh as the hill state is all set for polling to elect a new government in the Assembly elections today. The voting began at 8 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m., with 7,884 polling stations spread across Himachal Pradesh.

The ruling BJP is hoping for an encore on the back of its development agenda, while the opposition Congress is urging voters to go by the four-decade old tradition of voting out incumbents in Himachal Pradesh which goes to poll on Saturday.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 55,92,828 electors of which 27,37,845 are women, 28,54,945 men and 38 were third-gender, will decide the faith of 412 candidates. This time, the representation of woman candidates is 24.

The results of the 68-seat Assembly polls will be declared on December 8.

Story first published: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 8:13 [IST]