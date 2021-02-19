PM Modi’s five point plan to deal with COVID-19 backed by Pakistan, other neighbours

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 19: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Thursday proposed a special visa scheme for doctors and nurses to facilitate their quick and unhindered movement within the region during health emergencies.

The PM also called for a regional air ambulance agreement for medical contingencies. The PM was addressing a virtual workshop on COVID-19 comprising health officials from India's South Asian neighbours, including Pakistan. The workshop also included the Indian Ocean countries, Mauritius and Seychelles.

The proposal by the PM was agreed to by all countries, including Pakistan, sources tell OneIndia. The source also said that all countries proposed a structural discussion for regional cooperation on these proposals in order to take them forward. Pakistan was represented by Faisal Sultan, the special assistant to PM Imran Khan.

PM Modi also called for creating a regional platform for collating, compiling and studying data about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines among the people of the region. The PM asked if all could similarly create a regional network for promoting technology driven epidemiology for preventing future pandemics.

The PM also said that India was also willing to share its successful public health policies and schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and Jan Arogya Schemes. It may be useful for case studies for our friends in the region. Such collaboration could become the pathway for greater regional cooperation among us, the PM also said.