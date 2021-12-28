Muzaffarpur boiler explosion: PM Modi announces ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased

PM Modi’s convoy gets Mercedes-Maybach S650 that withstands blasts, gas attacks

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi now has an armoured vehicle the Mercedes-Maybach S650 armoured as part of his convoy. The speciality of the vehicle is that it can withstand blasts and bullets.

The PM was first seen in the vehicle during the short visit by Russian President, Vladimir Putin to India.

The Maybach 650 is part of the PM's convoy, upgraded from the Rover Vogue and Toyota Land Cruiser.

The vehicle is facelift with VR10 level protection which is the highest ever provided in a production car.

The S600 Guard was launched in India last year for Rs 10.5 crore and the S650 costs around Res Rs 12 crore.

The new vehicle is usually requested by the Special Protection Group which is responsible for protecting the head of the state. The SPG is tasked with identifying security requirements and will determine whether the person they are protecting needs a new vehicle. The SPG also requests for the same model since decoys are used.

The S650 Guard can withstand hardened steel core bullets and has received a 2010 Explosive Proof Vehicle rating. Occupants of the car are protected from a 15kg TNT explosion from a distance of only 2 metres. The interior of the window is coated with polycarbonate. The lower part of the vehicle is heavily armoured and can protect the occupant from direct explosions. Further the cabin of the vehicle receives a separate air supply in case of a gas attack.

The fuel tank of the S650 Guard is coated with a special material that seals the holes automatically when hit. The car also runs special flat tyres which will continue to function in case of a flat tyre. The car also has a seat massager and the rear seats are repositioned in such a manner to allow the passenger to sit further back in the car and increase the legroom.

The car is made up of the same material used by Boeing for its AH-64 Apache tank attack helicopters.

The car is powered by a 6.0 litre twin turbo V-12 engine which produces 516bhp and peak torque of around 900Nm. The maximum speed of the S650 Guard is limited to 160 kilometres per hour.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 8:20 [IST]