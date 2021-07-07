PM Modi's Cabinet reshuffle: Young faces to be inducted; Allies, SC, ST, OBCs, women to be taken along

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 07: The second Narendra Modi cabinet will in all probability be way different from the first one with larger representation of young leaders, women and members from OBC and SC communities.

In what is tipped to be a "major shake-up" in Indian history, likely to include two dozen OBCs (Other Backward Class) representatives. There will be more scope for women ministers and special representation will be given to those who have administrative experience. More professionals with PhDs, MBAs, post-graduates are likely to find a place in the cabinet.

Major changes are likely in states where elections are due next year and the 2024 national election. Representation of BJP MPs from West Bengal and the Northeast, samller regions may go up.

The cabinet is also likely to include, new faces with an eye on grooming younger leaders while also factoring in caste and regional balances.

Modi govt gives promotions to ministers for attacking Rahul Gandhi: Congress on cabinet reshuffle

Also, the saffron partylooks to boost its partners'' representation in the ministry after its old allies like Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal severed their ties with it.

The names of Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narayan Rane, JD(U) leader R C P Singh and LJP''s Pashupati Kumar Paras is doing rounds for now.

During Modi's first term, some ministers were dropped or removed from key portfolios on account of their performance. The Narendra Modi government sprung surprises in the past by inducting those with apolitical background, like S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, as ministers.

The current strength of the Council of Ministers is 53, including Modi, and its maximum number can be 81.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 0:04 [IST]