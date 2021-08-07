YouTube
    PM Modi's big 3-day meet with new council of ministers from Tuesday

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new council of ministers are set to meet for three days from Tuesday to chalk out an agenda for the remaining three years of the government's term.

    This would be first big meeting since the formation of PM Modi's 'young and bold' cabinet which saw 12 key leaders quitting in a bid to revitalise his government.

    The meeting holds significance as the Narendra Modi-led BJP government is under fire on several issues including covid management, farmers protest against new agri law and the rising cost of living.

    Notably, PM Modi had reviewed the work of all the ministries over the last month. Reportedly, in the meeting, the new ministers will also be briefed in detail about their ministries and target will be set.

    Modi dropped 12 ministers, including the ministers of health, education, information technology, law, environment and information, and broadcasting in the biggest rejig in the council since 2014 when he first took over as the Prime Minister.

    Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind has also invited all the ministers of the Modi government for tea and breakfast on Saturday, as a courtesy meeting.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 7, 2021, 8:41 [IST]
    X