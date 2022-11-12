PM Modi rolls out infrastructure projects worth Rs 15,232 cr in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam, Nov 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched major infrastructure development projects worth Rs 15,233 crore in Visakhapatnam. He also laid the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 10,500 crores in Vizag.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 10,500 crores in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.



Among those proposed were inauguration of the Rs 26,000 crore expansion and modernisation of HPCL's petroleum refinery, first phase of the new green campus of Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam and a cruise terminal at the Visakhapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh. The Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public meeting here.

Visakhapatnam Railway Station to get major makeover

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the ambitious redevelopment project of Visakhapatnam Railway station. The redeveloped station would cater to 75,000 passengers per day and will improve passenger experience by providing modern amenities.

The project is being taken up on EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) mode to create world-class facilities to passengers. The upgraded station will be universally accessible with state-of-the-art skywalks facilitating seamless passenger movement.

A ' Roof Plaza' connecting the departure halls with a common waiting area will be constructed above the platforms for facilitating easy movement of passengers.

A commercial area over the Multi-Level Car Parking, an Internet of Things-based smart parking management system, retail and office spaces, retiring rooms and a medical emergency room are some of the features planned as part of the redevelopment. Government officials said the redevelopment of Visakhapatnam railway station will have a multiplier impact on the local economy and further accentuate growth, as reported by PTI.

"Visakhapatnam is one of the fastest growing cities in the country. The growth of the IT sector in recent times has significantly boosted the economic activities in the city," they said.

Visakhapatnam Fishing harbour

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of modernization and upgradation of Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour. The total cost of the project is around Rs. 150 crores. The fishing harbour, after its upgradation and modernisation will double the handling capacity from 150 tons per day to about 300 tons per day, provide safe landing and berthing and other modern infrastructure facilities reduce turnaround time in the jetty, reduce wastage and help improve price realisation.

PM's next stop is in Telangana

The Prime Minister would dedicate to the nation a fertilizer plant at Ramagundam, besides inaugurating and laying foundation stone for multiple development projects in the state. PM Modi would inaugurate the RFCL fertilizer plant at Ramagundam in Peddapalli district which has been revived at a cost of Rs 6,338 crore. Foundation stone for Ramagundam Project was also laid by Prime Minister on 7th August 2016.

The project has been set up under the aegis of Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) which is a Joint Venture Company of National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Engineers India Ltd (EIL) and Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (FCIL). RFCL was entrusted with the responsibility of setting up the New Ammonia-Urea Plant with investment of more than Rs. 6300 crores. Gas to RFCL Plant will be supplied through Jagdishpur - Phulpur- Haldia Pipeline.

The Plant would ensure adequate and timely supply of urea fertilizer to the farmers in the state of Telangana as well as in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra. The Plant would not only improve the availability of fertilizer but will also boost overall economic development in the region including development of infrastructures like roads, railways, ancillary industry etc. Apart from this, the region will benefit from development of MSME vendors for supply of various goods for the factory. RFCL's 'Bharat Urea' will provide a tremendous boost to the economy by not only reducing imports but also by giving an impetus to the local farmers through timely supply of fertilizers and extension services.

Prime Minister will dedicate Bhadrachalam Road- Sattupalli rail line to the nation, which has been built at a cost of around Rs. 1000 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of various road projects worth over Rs. 2200 crores, namely Medak-Siddipet-Elkathurthy section of NH-765DG; Bodhan-Basar-Bhainsa section of NH-161BB; Sironcha to Mahadevpur Section of NH-353C.

Story first published: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 11:36 [IST]