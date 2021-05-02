PM Modi reviews usage of gaseous oxygen for medical purposes

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 02: In line with his direction of exploring innovative ways to ramp up supply and availability of oxygen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a meeting to review the usage of gaseous oxygen.

Many industries like Steel plants, refineries with petrochemical units, industries using rich combustion process, power plants etc have oxygen plants which produce gaseous oxygen which is used in the process. This oxygen can be tapped for medical use.

The strategy being used is to identify industrial units which produce gaseous oxygen of requisite purity, shortlist those which are closer to cities/dense areas/demand centres and establish temporary Covid care centres with oxygenated beds near that source. A pilot for 5 such facilities had already been initiated and there is good progress on this. This is being accomplished through PSUs or private industries operating the plant & co-ordination of centre & state governments.

It is expected that around 10,000 oxygenated beds can be made available in a short period of time by making temporary hospitals near such plants.

State governments are being encouraged to set up more such facilities with oxygenated beds to deal with the pandemic.

PM also reviewed progress on setting up of PSA plants. He was informed that around 1500 PSA plants are in the process of being set up through contribution of PM CARES, PSUs and others. He directed officials to ensure speedy completion of these plants.

Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Secretary Road Transport & Highways & other senior officials participated in the meeting.