PM Modi reviews availability and supply of oxygen

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high level meeting to review the availability & supply of oxygen and medicines.

PM was briefed that the Government is actively monitoring the supply of drugs being used in the management of Covid as well Mucormycosis. The Minister updated PM that they are in regular touch with the manufacturers to enhance production & extend all kind of help needed.

PM was also informed about the current production & stock of APIs for each such drug. It was discussed that states are being provided medicines in good quantities. PM was also apprised that the production of all drugs including Remdesivir have been ramped up significantly in the last few weeks. PM said that India has a very vibrant Pharma sector and Government's continued close coordination with them will ensure proper availability of all medicines.

IAF airlifts 403 oxygen containers of 6,856 Metric Tonnes

PM also took stock of the situation on oxygen availability and supply in the country. It was discussed that the supply of oxygen is now more than 3 times the supply during the peak of first wave. PM was briefed about the operations of oxygen rail and sorties by IAF planes. PM was also informed about the status of procurement of Oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders as well as the status of PSA plants being installed across the country.

PM also remarked that states should be asked to operationalise ventilators in a time-bound manner and resolve technical & training issues with the help of the manufacturers.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, May 13, 2021, 12:07 [IST]