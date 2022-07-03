KCR insulted not just PM, but institution: Irani on Telangana CM not receiving PM at airport

Don't mock, learn from their mistakes: PM Modi to party workers on parties on decline

PM Modi refers to Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar', sparks name change buzz

India

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, July 03: Amid name change buzz, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday referred to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar during the BJP's national executive meeting in Hyderabad and said that the time is up for dynasty politics.

Addressing the BJP National Executive, PM Modi said,"Hyderabad is Bhagyanagar, significant for all."

Referring to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar, a name with roots in the city's Hindu cultural heritage, Modi said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel laid the foundation of "Ek Bharat" (United India) by integrating the region into the Union and it is the BJP's historical obligation to build 'Shreshtha Bharat'.

"PM Modi said that Hyderabad is Bhagyanagar which is a significance for all of us. Sardar Patel kept the foundation of a unified India and now it's BJP's responsibility to carry it further," Modi was quoted as saying by BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

There is growing demand for renaming of the Telangana capital as Bhagyanagar.

Everything that is good in the country belongs to every Indian, he said, asserting that the BJP believes in this philosophy and that is why it celebrates leaders like Patel, who was a Congress stalwart, and paid tributes to every prime minister through a museum dedicated to all previous PMs.

The prime minister also hit back at opposition parties for questioning the BJP's democratic credentials and asked what is the status of democracy within their organisations. Modi asserted that his government has worked for everyone and noted that nearly 200 crore Covid vaccines doses were given to people for free across the country.

The Telanagan assembly elections are due next year. The BJP which is making all-out efforts to make inroads in the state.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, July 3, 2022, 20:44 [IST]