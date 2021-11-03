PM Modi reaches Delhi after concluding visit to Italy, United Kingdom

Climate change a huge threat and past few decades have proven it: PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached New Delhi after concluding his five-day foreign visit to Italy and the UK on Wednesday where he enhanced India's self-declared renewable energy commitments at COP26 in Glasgow and outlined India's position on global issues at G20 Summit.

During the Conference of Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, PM Modi delivered a "seminal" statement at the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26) and highlighted the range and depth of climate actions taken by India along with future goals that the country has set for itself.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to the country after concluding his visit to Rome (Italy), Vatican City and Glasgow (Scotland). pic.twitter.com/COHyvgSjCX — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2021

During his COP26 address on Monday, Prime Minister Modi announced five "amrit tatva" including the target to attain net-zero emissions by 2070. He declared that India will increase its capacity of non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW and meet 50 per cent of its energy requirements through renewable energy by 2030.

Highlighting India's efforts to combat climate change, PM Modi stated that India is the only major economy that has worked and delivered on the Paris commitments both in letter and spirit.

Prime Minister Modi also participated in a Build Back Better for the World (B3W) roundtable, which included addresses by Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Later on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi and British Prime Minister Johnson launched the Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States (IRIS) initiative in Glasgow.