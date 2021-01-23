PM Modi reaches Assam, to distribute 1 lakh land allotment certificates

Recent victory by Indian cricket team has a message for the youth: PM Modi

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Guwahati, Jan 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Assam on Saturday which is his first in the run-up to the state assembly elections likely in April.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Sivasagar.

The venue for Modi's programme, where he will launch an Assam government initiative to distribute 1.06 lakh land allotment certificates at an event here today.

Formerly known as Rangpur, Sivasagar is in the part of Upper Assam, which saw strong opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 18th convocation of Tezpur University in Assam on Friday online.

"I look forward to addressing the convocation of Tezpur University. This is a wonderful opportunity to interact with the bright youngsters from Assam and the northeast," the PM tweeted on Thursday evening.