PM Modi, Ratan Tata inaugurate 7 state-of-the-art cancer hospitals in Assam

India

oi-Prakash KL

Dibrugarh (Assam), Apr 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a cancer care centre in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Thursday. It has been developed by the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), a joint venture of the state government and Tata Trusts.

Speaking at the occasion, PM Modi said, "Today, 7 new cancer hospitals have been inaugurated in Assam. There was a time, even one hospital getting opened up in 7 years was a thing to celebrate. Times have changed now. I've been told three more cancer hospitals will be ready for your service in few months."

PM Modi said that he will be happy if the hospitals remain empty. He stated, "Hospitals are at your service but I will be happy if these new hospitals remain empty; I pray for your health... our govt has also focussed on preventive healthcare with yoga, fitness, 'swachhata'. New testing centers are being opened up in the country."

The PM further claimed that a network of primary health centers in the form of wellness centers is being encouraged with a new force in the country. "The government of India is also providing free treatment up to Rs 5 lakhs under Ayushman Bharat... before 2014, there were only 7 AIIMS... now there are 16 new AIIMS," he added.

On his turn, Industrialist Ratan Tata said, "I dedicate my last years to health. Make Assam a state that recognizes & is recognized by all."

The centre at Dibrugarh is part of 17 medical facilities being developed by ACCF, of which seven will be inaugurated by the prime minister during his day-long visit to the state. He unveiled a plaque in front of the centre, in the presence of Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Modi inspected the facilities and equipment in the centre, situated on the Assam Medical College and Hospital premise here, during a brief tour. He will also virtually inaugurate six other similar facilities in another programme scheduled later in the afternoon.

Those are located in Barpeta, Tezpur, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar and Darrang. Modi will also lay the foundation of seven hospitals at Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Nalbari, Nagaon and Tinsukia under the project at the same event.

A Tata Trusts spokesperson had earlier said that three more such cancer care facilities are in an advanced stage of completion and will be opened later this year. He said the 17 medical facilities, the "largest" network under cancer control model of Tata Trusts, will serve 50,000 people annually not only from Assam but also from neighbouring states.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 17:14 [IST]