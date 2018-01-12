PM Modi ranked 3rd in Gallup International survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ranked at number three among the global leaders by Gallup International survey. PM Modi is head of China's Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu amongst others. German Chancellor Angela Merkel topped the ranking, followed by French president Emmanuel Macron.

The respondents in the survey, which was conducted among the people across 50 countries. According to Gallup, 53,769 people were interviewed globally. In each country, a representative sample of around 1,000 men and women has interviewed either face-to-face, or via phone, or via various online mediums.

The survey has been released ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting between January 22 and 23.

OneIndia News