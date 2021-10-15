PM Modi pushes for self-reliant India, says goal is to make Country world’s biggest military power

PM Modi at G20 extraordinary summit: Need to ensure Afghan territory not used for terrorism

New Delhi, Oct 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated the seven new defence companies to the nation on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Friday (October 15).

Addressing the event,, PM Modi said,''I urge these 7 companies to prioritise 'research and innovation' in their work culture. You've to take lead in future technology, give opportunities to researchers.''

''Today, there is more transparency and trust in defence sector than ever before,'' PM Modi said.

''In last seven years, India worked to create modern military industry with mantra of 'Make in India','' said the PM.

''After Independence, there was need to upgrade ordnance factories, adopt new-age technologies, but it didn't get much attention,'' he further said.

In line with a decision made by the Union cabinet, the 200-year-old OFB's assets were divided into these seven newly established defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs), and its nearly 70,000 employees transferred to these seven new entities with no change in their service conditions.

The names of these seven new defence PSUs are - Munition India Ltd, Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd, Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Ltd, Troop Comforts Ltd, Yantra India Ltd, India Optel Ltd and Gliders India Ltd.

Story first published: Friday, October 15, 2021, 13:54 [IST]