PM Modi, President Kovind, other leaders extend Holi greetings

New Delhi, Mar 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greetings to the nation on the festival of Holi.

"Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colors, a symbol of mutual love, affection and brotherhood, bring every color of happiness in your life," Modi tweeted.

आप सभी को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आपसी प्रेम, स्नेह और भाईचारे का प्रतीक यह रंगोत्सव आप सभी के जीवन में खुशियों का हर रंग लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu have greeted people on the occasion of Holi.

In his message, the President said, Holi - the festival of colours - brings joy and zeal in people's lives. He said, this festival is a living example of social harmony and togetherness. President Kovind expressed hope that the festival of colours infuses positive energy into everyone's life and makes the spirit of nation-building stronger.

The Vice President in his message said, the festival of Holi, is a time for family and friends to come together and rejoice in the spirit of the spontaneous joyful celebration of life. The Vice President wished that the occasion brings peace, harmony, prosperity and happiness and strengthen the bonds of friendship and amity that holds our society together.

Several Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, also greeted people on Holi.

Holi also known as the festival of colours, is being celebrated throughout the country today. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil and marks the onset of the Spring season.

On this day, people smear each other with natural colours, exchange greetings and savour sweets on the occasion. Revellers hit the streets, dancing to the popular songs as children splash colour balloons to celebrate the festival.

The Holi celebrations begin with Holika Dahan, on the night before Holi where people light a bonfire after sunset, perform rituals and sing traditional folklore. People across the country celebrated Holika Dahan yesterday with COVID protocols.