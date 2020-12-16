PM Modi plays tributes to fallen soldiers on 50th anniversary of 1971 Indo-Pak war

Vijay Diwas 2020: Everything you need to know from the history

New Delhi, Dec 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

In December 1971, the Indian Armed Forces secured a decisive and historic Victory over Pakistan Army, which led to creation of a Nation - Bangladesh and also resulted in the largest Military Surrender after the World War - II.

From 16 December, the Nation will be celebrating 50 Years of Indo-Pak War, also called 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'. Various commemorative events are planned across the Nation.

The Prime Minister, Chief of Defence Staff and Tri-Service Chiefs will lay wreath and pay homage to the fallen soldiers.

PM Modi will light up the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' from the eternal flame of NWM on the occasion. Four Victory Mashaals (flames) will be lit from the Eternal Flame of NWM. These Mashaals will be carried to various parts of the country including to villages of Param Vir Chakra and MahaVir Chakra Awardees of 1971 War. Soil from the villages of these Awardees and from areas where major battles were fought in 1971 are being brought to the NWM.