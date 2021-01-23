PM Modi pays tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and said a grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for its independence.

    PM Modi will be in West Bengal on Saturday to address "Parakram Diwas" celebrations in Kolkata to commemorate Bose's birth anniversary.

    "Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a great freedom fighter and a true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary," the prime minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

    "A grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for the independence of the country," he said.

    The government has decided to observe January 23 as "Parakram Diwas" to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bose, who was born on this day in 1897.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 23, 2021, 10:08 [IST]
