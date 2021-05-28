PM Modi pays tribute to Veer Savarkar; calls him great freedom fighter, patriot

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to pioneering Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary.

    Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Tributes to the great freedom fighter and patriot Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary."

    Apart from PM Modi, other BJP leaders including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the party's Maharashtra unit President Madhav Bhandari also paid tribute to Hindu ideologue Savarkar.

    Savarkar was born in 1883 in Maharashtra, and is seen as a hero, especially to parties and organisations which subscribe to Hindutva views.

    X