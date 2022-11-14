YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Pakistan eating humble pie
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    PM Modi pays tribute to Nehru on birth anniversary

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

    PM Modi pays tribute to Nehru on birth anniversary
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji. We also recall his contribution to our nation."

    Every year, Children's Day is celebrated all across India on November 14. This day was chosen to celebrate as Children's Day after the death of India's first prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who was also called Chacha Nehru.

    'Maker of modern India’: Congress pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on birth anniversary'Maker of modern India’: Congress pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on birth anniversary

    Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He took his last breath on May 27, 1964.

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    Nehru became the first prime minister of India on August 15, 1947.

    Comments

    More JAWAHARLAL NEHRU News  

    Read more about:

    jawaharlal nehru narendra modi

    Story first published: Monday, November 14, 2022, 11:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X