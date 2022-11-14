PM Modi pays tribute to Nehru on birth anniversary

Rather than admitting mistakes, still blaming first Prime Minister Nehru: Manmohan Singh slams BJP-led govt

New Delhi, Nov 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji. We also recall his contribution to our nation."

On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji. We also recall his contribution to our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2022

Every year, Children's Day is celebrated all across India on November 14. This day was chosen to celebrate as Children's Day after the death of India's first prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who was also called Chacha Nehru.

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He took his last breath on May 27, 1964.

Nehru became the first prime minister of India on August 15, 1947.

Story first published: Monday, November 14, 2022, 11:18 [IST]